Wednesday June 28, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, now risk being disqualified by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission from vying in August. - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, now risk being disqualified by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission from vying in August.





This is after they were caught red-handed breaking the law contrary to the Election Act.





The President and his Deputy have been accused of engaging in..