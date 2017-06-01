UHURU/ RUTO are using the ICC issue to get sympathy votes in August like in 2013 but it will backfire!

Monday June 19, 2017 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has rubbished claims that if NASA takes power in the August 8th General Election, it will revive the International Criminal Court (ICC) cases against President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto.





Addressing residents of Chuka town, Tharaka Nithi County, during a NASA campaign rally on Friday , Kalonzo said NASA’s main agenda is to unite Kenyans and not to awaken the ICC ghosts.





“We will unite Kenyans and we are not..



