UHURU responds to RAILA ODINGA after he accused him of killing Mumias Sugar’s Legal Officer.

...inciting Kenyans by claiming that the Government had a hand in the cold blooded murder.





"If you have information on the killing, give it to police.”





“[How will making claims at a political rally help]?”





“Let us not incite Kenyans or cause unnecessary tension," said Uhuru in reference to Raila.





Uhuru also urged the Criminal Investigations Department and police to work together and establish who killed Ronald.





He said CID sleuths will identify the killers and will eventually embarrass the opposition leader.





The Kenyan DALY POST



