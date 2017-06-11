God fearing UHURU prays after raising Sh 500 Million for campaigns within 2 Hrs( VIDEO)

Sunday, June 11, 2017 - A two hour fundraising meeting for President Uhuru Kenyatta held at Safari Park on Friday Night raised Sh 500 Million.





About 500 people, mainly businessmen and women, attended the fundraiser.





Each contributed not less than Sh 1 Million.





The organizers of the fundraiser say they hope to raise another half a billion shillings in the next two weeks.





After the fundraising, Uhuru offered to pray and thanked those who came to support him.





He exuded confidence that he will be re-elected.





Watch video as Uhuru prays.