UHURU maintains the lead as RAILA ODINGA trails badly in the latest Opinion Poll! It is over for NASA

Wednesday June 28, 2017 - An opinion poll conducted by a local daily shows that if elections are held today, incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta will still beat National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, by a landslide.





In the poll that was conducted in June, Uhuru leads with 48 percent while Raila Odinga trails him with 39 percent.





In May, a similar poll was conducted by the same daily and it..



