UHURU is the worst President that Kenya has ever had - RAILA says as he vows to overturn things if elected

Thursday June 29, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, has blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, for all their broken promises, urging Kenyans not to them another term.





Speaking in Narok, Raila asked voters to bank on his well crafted manifesto to transform the country saying only NASA will deliver Kenyans to the Promised Land.





“Jubilee deceived Kenyans in..



