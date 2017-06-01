UHURU is the worst President Kenya has ever had - RAILA says and reveals UHURU’s tribal card

Thursday June 22, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, of favoring Kikuyus and Kalenjins in the compensation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).





Speaking in Kamere Grounds in Naivasha where he revisited the 2007 post election violence that rocked the town leaving over 50 people dead and hundreds of others displaced, Raila accused Uhuru/ Ruto of playing a tribal card in the IDP resettlement and compensation process.





He noted that while..



