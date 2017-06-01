UHURU is a tribal bigot, him and RUTO are the biggest tribalists Kenya has ever had - RAILA ODINGA says.

Wednesday June 21, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has dismissed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s calls for unity by labeling him the ‘chief tribal leader’.





Speaking at Emali on Tuesday, Raila questioned Uhuru’s top appointments to the Government and his development record.





“Uhuru should be the last person to claim to be uniting Kenya.”





He is a chief tribalist who has...



