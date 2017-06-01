UHURU is going to his home in Gatindu in August - See the embarrassment he suffered in Nyeri

President Uhuru Kenyatta is literally going home in August if what happened in Nyeri County on Thursday is anything to go by.





In Karatina, Uhuru who was accompanied by his deputy, William Ruto, got the shock of his life when Karatina residents in Nyeri declined his plea to elect Jubilee through a six-piece voting system.





The residents waved signs of No No as they waved their hands to decline their proposal.





Mathira parliamentary hopeful, Rigathi Gachagua, was...



