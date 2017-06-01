UHURU is going to Gatundu and RUTO to Sugoi by 8am in August - See what JOHO is doing in Kisumu.

Thursday June 29, 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Hassan Ali Joho, is making good his threat of sending President Uhuru Kenyatta to Gatundu before 8 am in August.





On Thursday , the maverick Governor accompanied by Siaya Senator, James Orengo, will lead the ODM brigade in Nyando, Kisumu County, to drum up support for NASA presidential flag bearer, Raila Odinga.





The two will attend a prayer meeting and political rally at Rabuor grounds for Nyando MP, Fred Outa, who seeks to..



