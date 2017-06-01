UHURU in shock as Govt splits in the middle - CSs differ badly over 205b project and NASA is celebrating

Thursday June 29, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet appears to be split right in the middle over the sh205 billion Lamu Power project.





This is after Environment Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Judy Wakhungu, differed sharply with her Energy counterpart, Charles Keter, over the coal plant in Lamu.





While Keter is in full support of the multi-billion project after signing a deal in China, Wakhungu has disowned the..



