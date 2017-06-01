UHURU humiliated in Kiambu as residents reject Jubilee in broad daylight - He didn’t expect this

Tuesday June 20, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, were treated to a rude shock over the weekend while on campaign trail in Kiambu County, which is perceived to be a Jubilee stronghold.





This is after residents rejected Jubilee candidates in front of the duo and vowed openly to support Independent candidates.





Thika Town MP, Alice Ng’ang’a, who is the Jubilee candidate for..



