UHURU headed for a humiliating defeat as civil servants threaten to defect to RAILA’s NASA after this

UHURU headed for a humiliating defeat as civil servants threaten to defect to RAILA’s NASA after thisNews 06:42
Thursday June 15, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta could be headed for a humiliating defeat in the hands of National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.
This is after civil servants threatened to ditch the ruling party for NASA after it emerged that they could miss their July pay after Parliament failed to pass the Division of Revenue Bill, 2017.
Commission on..
Page 1 2