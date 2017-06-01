UHURU has already won as JOHO abandons RAILA! See where he’s headed that may cost NASA victory

The Kenyan DAILY POST 16:28

Thursday June 15, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Presidential bid has suffered a severe blow  after Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho abandoned his Presidential campaigns barely two months to the August 8th General Election.


Joho has reportedly taken leave from NASA Presidential campaigns to focus on his re-election.

In a statement on Wednesday, Joho’s office also revealed that the Mombasa Governor would be travelling to...

