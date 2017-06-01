UHURU confirms he may lose elections as he deploys KDF soldiers to Kakamega to rig RAILA by force

Tuesday June 20, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has emerged with another claim that Jubilee was planning to rig the August elections in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta with the help of KDF soldiers.





In a statement to Kenyans, Raila claimed that Uhuru has deployed 100 KDF soldiers Kakamega County to aid the Government in altering the election results.





However, the former PM acknowledged to have high respect for the military but appealed to them to honor their code and be neutral.





“KDF soldiers are being trained for..



