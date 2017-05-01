UHURU annoys Kenyans on Madaraka Say - See what leaders said in KIKUYU in front of RAILA

Thursday June 1, 2017 - This year’s Madaraka Day Celebrations took place at Kabiru-ini showground in Nyeri County and was presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto.





The event was part of the Jubilee Government’s plan to decentralize the celebrations of national holidays across the country.





Also in attendance was National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, who is the...



