UHURU and RUTO heckled and booed in Rift Valley! Things are getting this for them over this

The Kenyan DAILY POST 05:58

Thursday June 15, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto met a hostile crowd on Wednesday in Iten after an attempt to endorse Governor Elgeyo Marakwet Alex Tolgos for re-election.


Ruto, who was with President Uhuru Kenyatta, was jeered by supporters of Moses Changwony (Independent) as he pushed for a six-piece vote.

"We will take care of Changwony, don’t worry about him.”

“We don’t want him (Changwony) to divide our County." Ruto said.

"I plead with you to...

