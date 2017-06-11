Ugandans will never mess with Kenyans on Social media after this humiliation (LOOK)

obed , 23:11

Sunday, June 11, 2017- Ugandans are the latest victims of the ruthless, mean and savage Kenyans on social media.

It might have started like a genuine fight but it ended up being a one sided beat-down as the poor Ugandans struggled to respond to Kenya’s deadly punches.

Ugandans touched a live wire when they stated mocking Kenya’s 2-1 AFCON qualifier loss away to Sierra Leon but Kenyan hit back with zero chills in the #KenyavUganda.

Check out the gems below as Ugandans lick their wounds.




The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno