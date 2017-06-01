TUJU accuses IEBC of favouring RAILA ODINGA’s NASA and insults them badly! Is this Jubilee’s stand?

Saturday June 17, 2017 - Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, has accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of favouring National Super Alliance (NASA) ahead of the August 8 th General Elections.





Addressing a Press Conference on Friday , a day after IEBC met NASA leaders, Tuju said IEBC is an independent body that should dispense its duties without being coerced by politicians.





“We are disappointed by the IEBC,”





“Whenever the NASA leadership speaks out you...



