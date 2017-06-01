Top City female banker embarrassed after her N@D3S surfaced online. See the madness here.

Saturday, 10 June 2017 - It seems leaking randy photos has become a norm in East Africa.





A top female banker in Uganda is another victim of leaked n@d3s.





Leila, a top city banker went viral after randy photos of her surfaced online.





Leila is a Client Relations Manager at House Finance bank in Kampala.





In the photos, s3xy Leila is seen posing n@k3d as she put a simple smile on her face while in the other photo, she is seen spreading her legs wide open giving a camera a great view of her curved twin towers.





In another photo, Leila is showing off her derriere while goofing around in her bedroom.





However, the smart phone has betrayed this good looking lady and if you out there and not careful with what you store in your phone, expect the worst.





The photos have already gone viral on social media platforms Twitter, Whatsapp, Facebook and many others.





See the female banker and her leaked n@d3s in the next page.



