Too hot for TV! Here’s a new video by BOBBY MAPESA that may give EZEKIEL MUTUA sleepless nights.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tuesday, 27 June 2017 - Controversial Kenyan rapper, Bobby Mapesa, is back with another club banger that is too hot for TV.

The song is called Ingia and the raunchy video has been causing a fuss on social media.

The guy has a nice flow but the lyrics and video may put him in trouble.

Infact, Ezekiel Mutua may ban this video after watching it.

Click play and watch Bobby’s madness.

The LINK>>>>
