TOM WOLF tells Kenyans his research is correct and UHURU will beat RAILA ODINGA in August

Thursday June 1, 2017 - IPSOS Synovate Head Researcher, Tom Wolf, has told National Super Alliance (NASA) supporters to keep quiet if they don’t believe that President Uhuru Kenyatta will beat NASA Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, in August.





On Tuesday , IPSOS released a poll that showed that if elections were held today, Uhuru will garner 48 percent against Raila Odinga’s 42 percent.





10 percent were undecided.





However, NASA supporters rubbished the poll and argued that Raila Odinga is ahead in...



