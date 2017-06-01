Tips on how to remain POOR in Kenya, Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

TIPS ON HOW TO REMAIN POOR





Never wake up early.





Keep stretching and turning in bed until you get too hungry to continue dozing. If there are no bed bugs, why hurry to get up?





Never plan how to spend your money.





Whenever you get money, start spending it right away and when it's finished, you try to count and recall how you spent it.





Don't think of saving until you have real big money.





How can you save when you earn so little? Those telling you to save are not sympathetic to your burning needs.





Don't think of…



