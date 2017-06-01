Tips on how to remain POOR in Kenya, Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

.. starting a business until an angel comes from heaven and gives you capital.





How do they expect you to invest before you get millions? Even though more than half the businesses in your town were started with little capital, you as a smart person can only start with millions.





Compete in dressing.





Make sure you're wearing the latest clothes. Intimidate the congregation with your trendy fashions every Sunday. Whenever your neighbour buys a new phone, you get one that is more expensive.





Give your children everything they ask for since you're such a loving parent.





They should not struggle for anything because you do not want them to suffer that way, they will grow up lazy and hence poor enough to ensure they can't help you at old age





GOOD LUCK