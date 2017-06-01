This VIDEO of two children in a street boxing match as adults cheer on will SHOCK you.

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - This video of two kids engaged in s serious street boxing match as adults cheer them on has gone viral.





Apparently, one kid is nicknamed Floyd Mayweather Jr. while the other kid is Manny Pacquiao.





The kids go hard on each other punching and ducking until one of them is knocked out.





However, most people on social media feel this is nothing short of child abuse and these children's parents should be ashamed.





Watch the video below.




