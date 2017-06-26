This SHOCKING VIDEO shows the idiocy and insanity on Kenya roads - Oh God!

Monday, 26 June 2017 - This biker used his GoPro camera to show the insanity in Kenyan roads and it is heart-stopping.

From overtaking at dangerous bends to overlapping with reckless abandon this video shows why reckless driving is the major cause of accidents in Kenya.

Until we change this culture and follow simple rules then we will continue losing innocent lives on the roads.

Watch the video below.

