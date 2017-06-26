This SHOCKING VIDEO shows the idiocy and insanity on Kenya roads - Oh God!Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 16:58
Monday, 26 June 2017 - This biker used his GoPro camera to show the insanity in Kenyan roads and it is heart-stopping.
From overtaking at dangerous bends to overlapping with reckless abandon this video shows why reckless driving is the major cause of accidents in Kenya.
Until we change this culture and follow simple rules then we will continue losing innocent lives on the roads.
Watch the video below.
Brilliant use of a GoPro via @PhilipOgola to show the idiocy and insanity on KE roads. pic.twitter.com/Yh96vKZTOo— Sunny Bindra (@sunnysunwords) February 1, 2017
The Kenyan DAILY POST