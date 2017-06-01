This S3XY LADY’s America’s Got Talent audition will make you cry! VIDEO

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - It takes something exceptional to impress the infamously salty music mogul, Simon Cowell, and whatever it is, Mandy Harvey has it in plenty.





The incredibly talented lady wowed judges and audience on America's Got Talent with her beautiful voice despite the fact that she is deaf.





Her enchanting voice and incredible fighting spirit earned her a standing ovation and Cowell was so impressed that he pressed the Golden Buzzer, meaning she moves on straight to the live shows and even went on stage to hug her.





Watch the heart-warming video below.



