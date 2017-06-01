This S3XY LADY twerking for her LOVER will leave your jaws on the floor! CRAZY (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 10:12

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - If you thought twerking is a trend associated with millennials then you are dead wrong.

This video shows an old couple getting their groove on with the lady twerking like nobody’s business.

It appears even the old folks used to get wild back then only that there was no social media and smartphones to record the madness and share online.

Now you know who the pioneers of twerking are.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno