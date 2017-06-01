This LADY tried to fix her clogged toilet but regretted immediately! CRAZY!! (VIDEO)

Thursday, 22 June 2017 - This poor lady tried to fix a toilet clog by hand but ended up having to call fire-fighters to free her stuck arm.





Apparently, the toiled clogged and she didn't have a plunger.





Instead of seeking the services of a plumber, she attempted to clear the clog by reaching into the toilet drain.





"I was just gonna see if I could feel a wad of toilet paper or something I could just pull out. But then my hand wouldn't come back out," she said.





Let’s just say she found herself in deep sh!t.





Watch the video below.



