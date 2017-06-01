This is witchcraft! WOMAN allegedly gives birth to a lizard (PHOTOs).Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 14:21
Thursday, 29 June 2017 - According to a facebook user, a pregnant woman went into labour and gave birth to a lizard in one of the states in Nigeria.
He wrote,
“I dey hear for ear, today I see life…
A woman in Rumuosi Community in Obio/Akpor LGA went into labour and was delivered of a life Lizard, wickedness in high places.
God have mercy and heal her of her pains.”
