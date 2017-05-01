This is why no LUHYA will vote for UHURU/ RUTO in August - What they did in Western is unforgivable

Monday June 5, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders have appealed to Western Kenya to reject Jubilee during the August elections.





Speaking during the NASA rally in Kakamega County over the weekend, NASA leaders led by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula asked residents to vote out Jubilee Government for collapsing Mumias Sugar Company and failing to revive it.





Wetangula attributed woes facing Mumias Sugar Company to Jubilee saying President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, were...



