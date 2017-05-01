This is why no LUHYA will vote for UHURU/ RUTO in August - What they did in Western is unforgivable

..frustrating attempts to revive the largest sugar miller.





He urged voters to vote for Raila Odinga to salvage the dying Western economy.





“Jubilee has killed our economy.”





“They have ensured Mumias and Nzoia sugar companies have collapsed.”





“Raila should win this seat to salvage our dying companies,” Wetangula said.





On his part, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale accused Uhuru/ Ruto of allowing cheap sugar imports from Uganda saying the move contributed to the collapse of the sugar sector in the country.





“Uhuru has failed to lead.”





“We should vote him out for killing our industries,” Khalwale said.





