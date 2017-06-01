This is why CHEBUKATI and CHILOBA hate RAILA and may rig him - See what he has done

Thursday June 8, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) has vowed to block a tender for the ballot paper printing by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).





Speaking yesterday, NASA Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, said that they will not allow the Dubai-based firm to print the ballot papers to be used in the August polls - a move that is likely to affect the preparations for the polls.





Raila warned the IEBC against awarding the..



