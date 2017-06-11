This is what ZARI inherited from her late tycoon husband IVAN, No wonder she has no time for DIAMOND.

Sunday, June 11, 2017 -Last Sunday, Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan flew to South Africa with her boys after the burial of her late husband, Ivan Ssemwanga.





Reports reaching us from Kampala indicate that a family meeting was held at Ivan’s rural home after his death and Zari was given a go ahead to manage his business empire.





The decision was reached after Zari sat down with Ivan’s family despite their personal differences.





The meeting was chaired by a prominent Ugandan businessman.





Zari will be in charge of Ivan’s businesses in South Africa.





She understands his businesses well because she was there when he was building the empire.





Zari is now the CEO of all the schools that Ivan left behind.





She left Kampala for South Africa last weekend where she went to inspect the schools.

She has already started working.





Zari will be receiving the salary as a CEO.





However, she will have to account for the money received.





She is not allowed to spend money without the family notice.





The family also agreed to open up a joint account for the 3 boys Ivan left behind.





Ivan’s sons will remain in the expensive schools they have been attending.





Rita Semwanga, sister to Ivan was given the responsibility to take over the house in South Africa, where Ivan was living. The house still belongs to the boys and they will be spending time whenever they want.

Before Zari left Kampala for South Africa, she was asked to respond to comments made by Ssemwanga’s uncle, Herbert Luyinda, where he said that she was not entitled to inheriting any property.

She responded saying, ““I was just calm because there is paper work and not even someone’s uncle can just wake up and says he wants this. On top of that, Ivan left kids who will keep the dad’s legacy. I think after realizing that he apologised”,