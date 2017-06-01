This is what Wiper’s NYENZE said after endorsing UHURU just two days ago - KAMBAs are chameleons!

Tuesday June 13, 2017 - Leader of Minority in Parliament, Francis Nyenze, has denied ditching Wiper Party after publicly supporting Jubilee Party leader, Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in August.





During a youth rally in Kitui West Constituency last Friday, Nyenze who is the area MP, asked youths to support the President on the basis of his development record.





But in a statement on Tuesday, Nyenze said he was..



