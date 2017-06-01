This is what Whites have told RAILA ODINGA after he threatened to expel them from Kenya like MUGABE

Tuesday June 13, 2017 - Kenya white settlers have issued a statement after National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, threatened to expel them from Kenya once he becomes President in August.





According to the Times of London, Raila said white settlers will be expelled from Kenya because most of the land they own is not productive.





He said most of the ranchers especially in Laikipia County live outside the country.





“These ranches are too big and the people don’t even live there; they live in Europe and only come once in a while… There’s a need for rationalisation to ensure that there’s more productive use of that land”. Raila said.





However in a joint statement, European farmers in Kenya said they are going nowhere and told Raila Odinga that every year they pump Sh 10 billion to Kenya’s economy in form of taxes.





Here is...



