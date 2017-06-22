This is what UHURU said about RAILA ODINGA in Muranga that has annoyed all Kenyans

Thursday, June 22, 2017 - Kenyans on social media have criticized President Uhuru following his remarks yesterday in Murang’a.





The Head of State insulted the opposition leader calling him a ‘a madman who should go fishing in Nyanza and leave ‘us’ alone’





While addressing crowds in Kikuyu language, Uhuru said:





"Kimūndū giki ni kìmūgūrūki.Tūkwenda tūkihe retire na pension kana niatia andu aitū" Simply translated, it means-





In Swahili "Hiki kimtu ni kimwenda wazimu.Tunafaa tukipatie retire na pension.Ama vipi watu wangu"





In English- "This "kiguy" is a madman.We need to give him retire and pension or what do you think my people"





He went ahead to tell Mr. Odinga to go and do fishing in Nyanza and leave 'us' alone.





This contrary to the president’s call of...



