This is what RAILA ODINGA said after UHURU snubbed him during Madaraka Day celebrations.

Friday June 2, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential, Raila Odinga, has finally broken his silence after he was snubbed by President Uhuru Kenyatta during Jamhuri Day celebrations in Nyeri on Thursday .





Uhuru and his Deputy, William Ruto, refused to recognize the opposition supremo even after waking early in the morning to attend the function at Kabiru-ini grounds in Nyeri.





The two pointedly did not acknowledge the ODM leader who sat thoughtfully on the VIP dais.





There was no..



