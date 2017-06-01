This is the S3XU@LLY starved LADY from AIC Milimani offering her “Nunu” freely to church members (PHOTOs)

Thursday, 29 June 2017 - An expose on AIC Milimani reveals the hypocrisy in churches.





There’s this lady from that church who has been offering her “Nunu” freely to thirsty church members and sending them n@d3s.





Leaked WhatsApp chats show the lady tempting church members with her thighs and confessing how she loves raw s3x.





Just take a minute and look at these leaked chats of the lady luring church members to s3x with randy photos and steamy conversations in the next page.



