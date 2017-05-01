This is the real reason why I ignored RAILA ODINGA during Madaraka Day - UHURU speaks

Saturday June 3, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally explained why he snubbed opposition leader, Raila Odinga, during the Madaraka Day celebrations at Kabiru-ini Grounds, Nyeri, on Thursday .





During the event Uhuru and his Deputy, William Ruto, refused to acknowledge the presence of the NASA leader and even failed to invite him to say hi.





Kenyans were enraged by the apparent snub and castigated Uhuru and his team for ignoring Raila who is regarded as a..



