This groom from the village embarrassed his bride badly in their wedding! VIDEO

Thursday, June 29, 2017 - A wedding day is an important day in many a person’s life but for this couple, especially the groom, it was a day he would like to forget.





The ceremony was going on according to plan but as they exchanged vows the groom was taken aback by some of the celebrations from the people in attendance.





The guy was so scared that he almost left the bride as he tried to protect himself from the benign confetti.





Watch the hilarious video below.



