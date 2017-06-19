This cover of NYASHINSKI’s ‘Malaika’ by FILAH will give you Goosebumps! WATCH!

Monday, June 19, 2017- When creativity meets talent this is what you get.





Filah Philip Tuju, the founder of the now famous Redfourth chorus has done a cover of Nyashinski’s monster hit “Malaika’ and he delivered.





This is not an ordinary cover because Filah sung all 146 voices and 12 voice parts alone. It took him two weeks.





“The song is an honest love song that the world needs to celebrate,” says Filah of the ballad produced by Cedo that is making Kenyans fall in love.





Watch the video below.



