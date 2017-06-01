This automated Parking system in Addis Ababa makes Nairobi look like a village (VIDEO)

Saturday June 17, 2017 - Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia has launched Africa’s first automated parking and it is brilliant.





The system uses computer software and complex machines to lift the vehicle from the drop-off point, and park it at an available slot on a multi-storey building.





A single building of about 30 floors can hold more than 1000 cars.





For instance, this parking in Addis Ababa was built on a space that normally parks 9 cars but it accommodates 90 vehicles comfortably and it costs Sh220 only.





With too little space in Nairobi CBD, perhaps this system can come in handy.





Watch the video.



