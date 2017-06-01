Things are bad for UHURU as he is rejected in his own stronghold! RAILA must be smiling in Karen

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tuesday June 20, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, should be preparing to go home in August if what happened in Kiambu County on Sunday is anything to go by.

Uhuru, who was accompanied by his deputy, William Ruto, was technically rejected by the Kiambu electorate after he called for a six piece voting during the August 8th General Election.

The locals, who turned up at various trading centres held placards with..

