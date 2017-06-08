These idiots were caught stealing chicken and the mob had no mercy, Ah! Ah! (See PHOTOs)

We really must stop this cruelty. is chicken worth human life really? How about flogging them and making them do some hard manual labour instead of burning them with tyres. You only need to look at their pitiful eyes, these are not gun wielding thugs.
