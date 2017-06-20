These idiots tried to rob a bank in broad daylight but the robbery went south so fast (Watch VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 17:52

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - This footage shows the chilling moment daring thugs tried to rob a bank broad daylight.

The guard was however alert and managed to arrest one thug.

The poor guy was given a thorough beating before being handcuffed and probably handed over to the cops.

Well, this is what happens when the 40 days of a thief are nigh.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno