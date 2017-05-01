These are the names of 7 Police officers killed by AL SHABAAB as UHURU was launching SGR - RIP

Friday June 2, 2017 - The police have released names of 7 security officers and a civilian killed by Al Shabaab terrorists on Wednesday in Lamu County as President Uhuru Kenyatta was launching the Standard Gauge Railway in Mombasa.





The casualties were killed when their vehicle (an Armored Personnel Carrier) was blown up by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by the Al Shabaab militants.





The 7 police officers killed in the explosion are..



