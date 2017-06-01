There may be no elections in August! UHURU/ RUTO exposes RAILA’s nefarious plan to postpone polls

There may be no elections in August! UHURU/ RUTO exposes RAILA’s nefarious plan to postpone polls00:00
...result of not being ready for the August elections, Raila and his team have come up with many obstacles to derail the elections as planned.
“NASA are not ready for the August elections.”
“That is why they want to put hurdles and prevent a smooth electoral process.”
“They first attempted to block the appointment of commissioners and now plan to block the printing of ballot papers,” Ruto said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST