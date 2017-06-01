There may be no election in August after this-Never joke with RAILA ODINGA; his force is unstoppable

Thursday June 22, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has vowed to block the printing of ballot papers by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s friendly firm - Al Ghurair - by all means even if it means postponing the August 8th General Election.





Speaking yesterday, Raila instructed his lawyers to move to court to stop the printing of ballot papers by Al Ghurair.





The former PM revealed that he has information to suggest the Al Ghurair has already printed pre-marked ballot papers in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta, which is..



