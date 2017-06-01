There is no way UHURU/ RUTO can beat RAILA ODINGA and myself in August - KALONZO says.

Monday June 12, 2017 - Former Vice President Kalnzo Musyoka has insisted that National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Amolo Odinga, will not lose to President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August General Elections.





Speaking in Taita Taveta on Friday , Kalonzo who had accompanied Raila Odinga said at the opposition has 10 million votes, which gives it an upper hand over the ruling party with less than two months to the polls.





“There is no way Jubilee will..



